Statement in support of a world free of nuclear weapons

On Jan. 22, the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons went into effect. At last count, over 86 nations have ratified this total ban on nuclear weapons, though no nation with nuclear weapons has done so. Everywhere I drive in north central Montana, I see the fencing and graveled enclosure that contains yet another silo housing an intercontinental nuclear missile. These missile silos are such a familiar part of our landscape as to be easily overlooked and yet each one contains an instrument of mass annihilation.

I am a Quaker and as such am part of a religious tradition that has worked for over 350 years to abolish the conditions that give rise to war. Surely I am not the only Montana who is convinced that a steady path towards abolishing nuclear weapons is essential to prevent the catastrophic harm and existential threat posed by any hostile or accidental use of even a small portion of the world’s stockpile. It is time to begin. Therefore, we call on all people to ask our political leaders to support the spirit of the UN Treaty and undertake the diplomacy, policy work, building of economic alternatives, and other interim measures necessary to move us in the direction of a world free of nuclear weapons.