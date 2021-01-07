States can innovate to boost vaccine rate

Here is how to get full immunity by July 4.

States have the power, so innovate. First, fund shots given at about $100 per to cover costs. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Offer shots for anyone for $1,000 to cover nine for free (there is no Super Bowl tickets to pay for). Ship them with all supplies necessary. Then, do whatever it takes to get them made and shipped.

Enlist anyone who can give a shot (firemen, EMPs, dentists, diabetics, etc). Give away prizes for getting shots, such as free lottery tickets, door prizes, or 100th shot of the day prizes (something for everyone). Make it like a sport competition: Sentinel/Big Sky, Griz/Cat, Missoula/Boise, U.S./Russia, whatever. We can win. Use high-traffic assets like the Adams Center, mall or polling places. Demand more shots for Montana if Texas can’t empty their freezer each week.

Normal taxes from more prosperous workers and businesses will pay it in no time. Also, consider the value of the million or so folks who don’t go to the ICUs or graves, and students getting back to education.

Let’s make 2021 the year of full immunity, not the worst pandemic year ever.

Ron Susott,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0