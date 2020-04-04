States must kiss up to Trump to get medical equipment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So Donald Trump puts his son-in-law Jared Kushner in charge of distributing the badly needed supplies, and Kushner says the stockpile is "ours" and the the rest of the country needs to find their own stuff. That stockpile belongs to the nation, not to Trump and his family.

Kushner and his wife have many businesses in China and in Saudi Arabia. Are they profiteering off of this pandemic? Our country is in dire straights, with millions of Americans without health care and unable to go to a doctor because they can't afford to be tested.

At the same time, the Trump administration is still trying to dismantle what is left of Obama care, with nothing in place.

Instead of Trump being there for our country in this horrible crisis, his concern is who to fire who was connected with the whistleblower. We have a psychopath in the White House and the states are on their own unless, like Florida and a couple other red states, they kiss up to Trump.

Trump believes, like everything else in his brain, that it is "fake news, fake pandemic."

Can we unite against this monster before it is too late?

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

