States should manage lands

In regards to the guest column dated July 14 by Skip Kowalski:

Just a little slanted, but given your position with the U.S. Forest Service, it is understandable.

The problem I have is that you contend that the Forest Service closes roads for a lot of scientific reasons such as security for habitat, soil erosion and clean water for fish. Is this the same agency that promotes the "let it burn" policy that killed thousands of animals, and caused soil erosion creating landslides that killed the fish?

So much for recreation. What makes you think that the majority of Montana recreationalists are all of a sudden concerned about the Forest Service maintaining roads? The only groups that collaborate are those special interest groups such as bike or horse groups, not the general public. I believe lawsuits are the only thing government understands.

It makes good sense to have states maintain federal lands along with state lands. States have more financial reasons for good forest management including logging. Keeping roads open equates to more camping opportunities for our residents as well as additional camp grounds for tourist which is essential for our small town and the state economies.

Elizabeth Lescantz,

Missoula

