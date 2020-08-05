States should manage lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In regards to the guest column dated July 14 by Skip Kowalski:

Just a little slanted, but given your position with the U.S. Forest Service, it is understandable.

The problem I have is that you contend that the Forest Service closes roads for a lot of scientific reasons such as security for habitat, soil erosion and clean water for fish. Is this the same agency that promotes the "let it burn" policy that killed thousands of animals, and caused soil erosion creating landslides that killed the fish?

So much for recreation. What makes you think that the majority of Montana recreationalists are all of a sudden concerned about the Forest Service maintaining roads? The only groups that collaborate are those special interest groups such as bike or horse groups, not the general public. I believe lawsuits are the only thing government understands.