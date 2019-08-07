In 2018 there were seven Montana hate crimes reported — one in almost every major metropolitan center of Montana. Most were perpetrated against LGBTQ victims, one assault against an African American.
In 2017, there were 29 hate crimes reported in Montana against many groups, although nine were against African Americans. There were seven assaults, one with a weapon, against six African Americans and one Latino. The 2017 locations are not listed.
The Southern Poverty Law Center in 2018 tracked seven hate groups in Montana, one with statewide presence but most are centered in the Whitefish/Kalispell area.
A 2016 Report lists about 11,000 crimes against people, with about 2,500 aggravated assault and homicides statewide. Clearly the percentage of hate crimes may be low, but notoriously under-reported due to fear of reprisals.
A possibility of a mass shooting in Montana happening is only a matter of population size. Statistically, it will happen in the future; to think otherwise is being very foolish.
I would prefer not going out in public with assault weapons on the street and lax gun laws. But I will keep on and hope not to be included in future statistics.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula