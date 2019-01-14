For those of you against a wall, I suggest you do some research for what should be a nonpartisan issue.
Factual statistics show that walls do work. In the San Diego, Yuma, Tucson and El Paso sectors, where barriers have been installed, illegal entry has been exponentially reduced by as much as 90 percent.
Our president has been accused of being obsessed, of manufacturing a crisis and by Sen. Kamala Harris of just creating a vanity wall — this being hogwash.
We need a barrier, increased personnel and greater investment in surveillance technology as part of a multi-faceted approach.
The recent murders of Corporal Ronil Singh in California and the 22-year-old son of a fire chief by illegal aliens would never have occurred had these people not been in this country.
The drug fentanyl is smuggled across our southern border, as is 90 percent of heroin.
Our leadership, inclusive of Congress, first and foremost has an obligation to serve and protect those of us who are legal citizens and oftentimes it seems that is not honored.
In this time of extreme polarization it is high time to place the good, welfare and safety of legal citizens ahead of playing politics.
Jeff Hughes,
Missoula