Concerning the wall:
What would construction of a border wall mean for America, Latin America, South America, the world?
It would mean that America has no intention of solving the problems generating immigration pressure from the south. We have no intention of solving problems, only the intent to cling to power we have established over the years without consideration of the rights of the people whose economies we have controlled or disrupted.
Lock ’em out!
We have no intention of easing tensions in our own society that have encouraged drug addiction, poverty and use of prisons for social control.
We need a wall because we have no intention of changing ourselves or of extending ideas and the practice of democracy and liberty to others.
Here’s an idea that would garner immediate Republican support: Ship the Statue of Liberty down to the border and build it into a wall. Let ‘em rest in the arms of liberty!
Bill Burnett,
Missoula