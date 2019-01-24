If you were a Russian agent, would you do the following things to try to destroy America?
1. Try to get your fellow Americans in a race war.
2. Try to break up our friendship with our European partners.
3. Try to break up the North American Treaty Organization.
4. Take our troops out of Syria so Russian can take control of that part of the Middle East.
5. Start a tariff war with Europe, Canada, Mexico and China.
6. Break the Iran nuclear treaty so they can start making bombs.
7. Tell us North Korea is destroying their nuclear program when they are ramping up their nuclear program.
8. Withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, which gives the Taliban, ISIS and al-Qaida a base to plot and carry out another 9/11-style attack.
9. Withdraw from climate change agreements.
10. Bride Republicans with a trillion-dollar tax break so they will follow him.
11. Close down the government and not pay people their paychecks.
I could list more but that's enough for now. Who does this remind you of?
Francis Tence,
Missoula