Steve Daines is no friend to Montana’s public lands

If Steve Daines was a friend to Montana lands, he wouldn’t have voted against permanently reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund and to pull back funding for the program in 2015. He wouldn’t have voted for what has been called the “first step” towards the transfer and sale of public lands. And he wouldn’t have stood by anti-public lands William Perry Pendley for months, only to backtrack now that his campaign is in danger.

Daines doesn’t listen to Montanans and his voting record clearly doesn’t align with our values. Our public lands need committed and consistent protection to ensure that every Montanan has the opportunity to enjoy our shared resource.

While Steve Daines has a history of voting against protecting our public lands, Governor Bullock has opposed any privatization of public lands, and fights to protect them. Public lands should not be a partisan issue, but Daines has no problem misleading Montanans when he needs votes.

We need someone in DC who we can trust to protect our public lands, not make promises and do the opposite when they get to the Senate floor. Governor Bullock is that person.

Allie Hendryx,

Lolo

