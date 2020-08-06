You have permission to edit this article.
Stevensville school district's reckless disregard for health

The Stevensville school district has decided to leave the decision to each individual child of whether or not to wear a face covering in school when returning to school. This is an outrageous disregard for the health and safety of all our children as well as teachers and staff and the families to whom they will return each day.

It is a lie that children are "immune" from this potentially deadly virus. Children can be infected, with or without symptoms. Children can spread this virus to others. Some otherwise healthy children around the country have even died from this virus.

The Stevensville school district is defying the governor's mandate on face coverings in public as well as all national medical authorities on mitigation and control of spread.

Claire L. Kelly,

Stevensville

