Still learning how to replace fear with compassion

Seventy five years ago this August, in my 14th year of life on earth, a most horrible human tragedy occurred. Our military dropped a newly developed atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. This was August 6, 1945. A previously bustling city physically obliterated with atomic force and fires. Three days later the bombing of Nagasaki instantly killed 40,000 people of all ages and genders.
That was 75 years ago this summer. So, what's going on this summer, 75 years later? Is the COVID-19 also a war, as some have labeled it? It's just a war against a non-human adversary.
What is our present human condition? What is our human purpose in life? What is our basic human reason for even being here on earth?
I happen to think that there are strong and empowering lessons to be learned answering these very questions. I firmly believe that the world is a classroom. As I live out my life in this earthly body I am here for the purpose of learning, growing, and evolving beyond the physical.
In my way of thinking, as nations war against each other, or individuals fight each other, the classroom lessons to be learned are how to replace attitudes of fear and anger with love and compassionate reasoning and actions. Regarding the illnesses and the COVID-19 type of crisis, the classroom lessons to be learned are many as relates to the physical and wonderfully developed medical healing protocols.
For my own body there is one overriding strong lesson I am attempting to learn. It is this: "I am not a body. I am free. I am as God created me." This takes my mind beyond my body to my spiritual reality-center.
So, where am I in all this now? I'm still learning. Just this morning, Aug. 19, I caught myself angrily yelling at some guy on TV! The classroom is still open.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula
