Stimulus should go to those in need

I feel for our less fortunate neighbors who are in dire straits due to loss of job, income, housing and/or health during the pandemic.

Many of our U.S. senators have little compassion or empathy for the 20% or so who are in crisis, instead sending a stimulus check for the second time to each individual making $75,000 or less — including to those who are deceased! Apparently, this is more politically acceptable than supporting those in need.

My family is not in that income bracket and lost income closing our Airbnb due to COVID, but we are doing OK. I am donating my upcoming stimulus check to local charities dealing with social services.

Jennifer Anthony,

Missoula

