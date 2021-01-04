Stimulus should go to those in need

I feel for our less fortunate neighbors who are in dire straits due to loss of job, income, housing and/or health during the pandemic.

Many of our U.S. senators have little compassion or empathy for the 20% or so who are in crisis, instead sending a stimulus check for the second time to each individual making $75,000 or less — including to those who are deceased! Apparently, this is more politically acceptable than supporting those in need.