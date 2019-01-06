The presstitutes are loose in 2019. Thanks, ABC, for making me so angry I could spit to start the new year.
Last week they announced the stock market for 2018 was the worst since 2008. Here's the truth, according to CNBC's Market Insider with Patti Domm:
"Stock market's value under Trump has grown by $6.9 trillion to $30.6 trillion.
"The stock market has added $6.9 trillion in market cap since Donald Trump was elected president.
"That is already nearly half of what the market grew by in all eight years of the Obama administration.
"Trump's performance, as measured by the S&P 500, is up 23 percent in the year since his inauguration, much better than the 13 percent average of first-year performances since 1928."
Robin Roberts and ABC, you're imbeciles and would rather lie and destroy the country than give Trump credit.
