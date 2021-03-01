Stolen election

2020: Biden's 51.3% of the popular vote- part of the highest voter turnout since 1900- the two main tickets each received over 74 million votes. Biden received over 81 million votes, the most votes cast – ever- for a Presidential candidate. Biden’s electoral college win was identical to the Trump’s margin in 2016. Biden carried 509 counties, Trump carried 2,547.

It's plausible that a leader who lied over thirty thousand times in his 1,460 day presidency--19.17 lies per day on average, exhausted 6 million additional voters to turn out to turn him out. The eight-minute murder of George Floyd and Trumps reactions did not help, nor Trump’s narrow focus on re-election ignoring and mis-managing a global pandemic. “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” (U.S. at global record 520K COVID deaths as I write this). It’s plausible even a Very Stable Genius could predict the inevitability of loss.