Stolen election

Was the election ‘a fraud’? Were 61 courts, including Trump’s packed U.S. supreme court- wrong? What evidence was presented under oath in court?

2016: Trump lost the popular vote by 2.9 million votes.

65,853,625 votes (48.0%- Clinton)

62,985,106 votes (45.9%- Trump)

The 2016 election hinged on approximately 78,000 votes from only three counties in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Those few votes flipped the Electoral College.

2020: Biden's 51.3% of the popular vote- part of the highest voter turnout since 1900- the two main tickets each received over 74 million votes. Biden received over 81 million votes, the most votes cast – ever- for a Presidential candidate. Biden’s electoral college win was identical to the Trump’s margin in 2016. Biden carried 509 counties, Trump carried 2,547.

It's plausible that a leader who lied over thirty thousand times in his 1,460 day presidency--19.17 lies per day on average, exhausted 6 million additional voters to turn out to turn him out. The eight-minute murder of George Floyd and Trumps reactions did not help, nor Trump’s narrow focus on re-election ignoring and mis-managing a global pandemic. “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” (U.S. at global record 520K COVID deaths as I write this). It’s plausible even a Very Stable Genius could predict the inevitability of loss.

What happened pre-and-post 2020 election? Paraphrasing Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney: Trump gathered cordwood by lying and incensing for months, invited a crowd to assemble, riled them, lit a match to ignite.

All to keep power, position, and influence. Shakespearean. The election was NOT stolen, or a fraud. The only attempted theft and fraud ironically issued from the claimant- Donald J. Trump.

Let’s be honest, acknowledge it - and move on.

Jeff Ball,

Bozeman

