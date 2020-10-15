 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop believing Trump's lies

Stop believing Trump's lies

{{featured_button_text}}

"We have created the greatest economy in the history of the world." Well, at least this deranged president thinks so.

So far, Donald Trump has presided over the worst job losses in American history. And 40 million American citizens have filed for jobless claims. Is that what a great economy looks like?

Let's stop believing his relentless torrent of lies and send him back to Mar-a-Lago. For good. This so-called president would not know the truth if it stood next to him in an empty elevator.

Michael Ober,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
1
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News