Stop believing Trump's lies

"We have created the greatest economy in the history of the world." Well, at least this deranged president thinks so.

So far, Donald Trump has presided over the worst job losses in American history. And 40 million American citizens have filed for jobless claims. Is that what a great economy looks like?

Let's stop believing his relentless torrent of lies and send him back to Mar-a-Lago. For good. This so-called president would not know the truth if it stood next to him in an empty elevator.

Michael Ober,

Kalispell

