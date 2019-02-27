There are a slew of bills in the Montana Legislature with the same goal: killing as many wolves as possible.
The actors behind these bills are blunt about their intent, including the Missoula-based Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF). This conservation-turned-trophy hunting organization now wants “… baiting, same-day airborne hunting, night hunting, hunting with dogs, no blaze orange, longer seasons” and more trapping of wolves. Poison is not yet listed but is the next card they will play.
The often-touted sportsmen’s ethics, including “fair chase,” are forgotten when it comes to killing wolves and other predators. RMEF donated $25,000 to Idaho-based Foundation 4 Wildlife Management, to pay “sportsmen” $1,000 per wolf trapped or shot in Idaho.
Now Montana wolves are in the cross-hairs. House Bill 279 would pay the expenses of trappers per wolf killed in a trap. House Bill 551 would allow night hunting of wolves. House Bill 552 would eliminate setbacks of traps set for wolves along certain roads. These bills are currently sailing through the House and may become law unless the public speaks up.
Hunters and trappers already kill around 300 wolves every year. Please speak up for Montana’s wolves by urging your House representative to vote "no" on these bills.
Anja Heister,
Missoula