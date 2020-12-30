Stop City Council, mayor's insanity

The majority of Americans have finally stopped America's first dictator and now it's time to stop the insanity of Missoula's mayor and City Council.

They hand out building permits like Halloween candy. They feel that it's Missoula's obligation and responsibility to solve other states' overcrowding. We didn't elect these members to raise our taxes because of their frivolous and wasteful spending. Our traffic is horrendous. Because of our tall, historic Wilma building, it gave them permission to erect numerous tall buildings downtown.

They have destroyed the quality of life in Missoula we once knew. The Last Best Place is now a distant memory. We were once proud of our open space and environment of viewing our hills and mountains.

Missoula is being overrun by the homeless, mentally ill, criminals and high potential for violent protesters, loss of ownership of our sidewalks, parks and courthouse lawn. The downtown businesses are on the front-line defense of our town. To complete this evil picture, let's invite the gangs in, and we will have a wrecked town.

The mayor and the City Council aren't our friends. It all smells of kickback from land developers.

Tom Johnston,

Missoula

