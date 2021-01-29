Stop claiming election fraud

The Montana League of Women Voters calls on Congressman Rosendale to acknowledge the November election was not fraudulent and that Joe Biden is our legitimate president.

While Senator Daines has belatedly done so, he continues to suggest, without evidence, that there are election fraud concerns that need to be investigated.

The actions of Senator Daines and Congressman Rosendale undermine confidence in the electoral process and in our democracy. The results of the robust election processes used in this country is a provable fact. Audits and recounts in numerous states confirmed the results in those states. The U.S. Department of Justice found no significant fraud that would change the results of the election. The courts have rejected numerous lawsuits challenging the election.

Continuing to support false claims of election fraud is beneath the dignity of the offices of senator and congressman.

It is time for Senator Daines and Congressman Rosendale to abide by their oaths to support and defend our Constitution. It is time for Congressman Rosendale to clearly and publicly state that the election was demonstrably fair and Joe Biden is our duly elected president. Senator Daines needs to quit calling for an investigation of unfounded voter fraud claims.