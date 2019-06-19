Are we really going to let that guy in the White House trump up a war with Iran? What is Congress thinking?
If the Iranians are really trying to sink oil tankers, maybe we ought to ask ourselves why. And perhaps we ought to ask ourselves why the civilized countries of the world are not anxious to join in.
Perhaps a more rational foreign policy would be to stop decimating other countries and try respecting their sovereignty just as we expect them to respect ours. But, of course, there would be no money in that.
Denis Thane,
Missoula