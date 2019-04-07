To all the drivers who go east on Third Street by the Council Grove Apartments: Please stop when the school bus stops for the children to get off.
When that stop sign with its blinking lights pops out, that means you must stop! There are many days that you bad drivers do not stop. The bus driver can report you, but I’m sure he is busy watching his precious cargo unload.
Please, let’s try to follow the rules.
P.S. If you see a driver guilty of this, take the license plate number down and report it to the authorities.
Beverly Gutman,
Missoula