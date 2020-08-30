 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop harassing food service workers about masks

Stop harassing food service workers about masks

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Missoula food service customers:

Put your damn mask on. Stop belittling food service workers who are trying to enforce the regulations set forth by the state and local health departments.

Do you yell at stop signs because you don’t agree with traffic laws? Then why the heck are you screaming at every host or hostess upon entering an establishment, and ignoring the seven posted signs stating masks are required? Do they look like a health department official?

Would you walk into a restaurant with no pants on? Masks are the new “no shirt, no shoes, no dice.” Stop acting like a child, you toothless redneck. Put your mask on!

Try to figure out a way to direct your negativity on this issue. That high-school student standing at the host stand didn’t create these rules. They are just trying work a few hours, at minimum wage, so show a little patience. I, for one, have run out of patience for your attitude.

Alex Haskins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Column omitted honest context
Letters

Column omitted honest context

Gary and Joan Carlson's columns are beneath the Missoulian and readers. Better the Missoulian “fact-check” and print an honest context for Kam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News