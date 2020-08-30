Stop harassing food service workers about masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Missoula food service customers:

Put your damn mask on. Stop belittling food service workers who are trying to enforce the regulations set forth by the state and local health departments.

Do you yell at stop signs because you don’t agree with traffic laws? Then why the heck are you screaming at every host or hostess upon entering an establishment, and ignoring the seven posted signs stating masks are required? Do they look like a health department official?

Would you walk into a restaurant with no pants on? Masks are the new “no shirt, no shoes, no dice.” Stop acting like a child, you toothless redneck. Put your mask on!

Try to figure out a way to direct your negativity on this issue. That high-school student standing at the host stand didn’t create these rules. They are just trying work a few hours, at minimum wage, so show a little patience. I, for one, have run out of patience for your attitude.

Alex Haskins,

Missoula

