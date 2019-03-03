The Montana legislature is considering House Resolution 28 to block the Bureau of Land Management from approving the American Prairie Reserve's proposal to switch some BLM allotments from "cattle" to "bison" grazing. This should be voted down.
The American Prairie Reserve's proposal for safely placing bison on BLM allotments is environmentally and economically sound, is based on proven methods, is following precedent already established, and is good for Montana.
The American Prairie Reserve is cooperating with federal, state and tribal landowners, even ranchers, to conserve an entire northern prairie ecology, including bison. I have visited the reserve, explored, camped, watched wildlife, even volunteered one day planting native shrubs along a creek. The reserve is a wonderful resource open to the public!
Yes, livestock have grazed on public lands since the settlement of the West, but bison have grazed here since long before that. And problems with the livestock grazing have been long known.
In 1878 John Wesley Powell wrote a "Report on the Lands of the Arid Region of the United States." Therein, he said, "Cattle, horses, and sheep have ranged through all of the valleys and upon all the mountains. Over large areas they have destroyed the native grasses, and they have everywhere reduced them. Where once the water from rain was entangled in a mesh of vegetation and restrained from gathering into rills, there is now only an open growth of bushes that offer no obstruction. Where once the snows of autumn were spread on a nonconducting mat of hay, … they now fall upon naked earth and are melted at once by its warmth."
I am not opposed to cattle; in fact, I love beef, and I drink milk. But I think Montana is big enough for wildlife too, including bison.
Please stop HJ 28.
Anne Millbrooke,
Bozeman