To drive in Montana we need auto insurance. But insurance companies want to use complicated algorithms called "price optimization" to charge us more based on how we shop, our personal characteristics and other online behaviors, even if our risk is the same.
Price optimization isn’t based on our risk or likelihood of causing accidents; it’s a way to charge more because they can. Companies are banking on us not shopping around, and without shopping around we won’t know that we are getting charged more than other people with similar driving habits or similar situations.
Companies shouldn’t base policy prices on our shopping habits, or how much profit they can make. Insurance is required by law and lawmakers should protect us from greedy companies seeking to use price optimization techniques.
Many states require companies to avoid price optimization — or “price elasticity of demand” — to rate policies. Even former Insurance Commissioner Monica Lindeen required this in Montana. Commissioner Matt Rosendale should reiterate this and stop companies from using price optimization.
Additionally, Montana lawmakers should support Senate Bill 279. Our insurance policies should be based on how we drive, not how we shop.
Mic Dawson,
Billings