Enough already! I have never met a Democrat who wants “open borders” to let in everybody, including rapists, drug runners and murderers. I have never met a Republican who wants “closed borders” to keep out all future Elon Musks or Jan Kong, the co-founder of What’s App; all apple, lettuce and strawberry pickers; or their grandmother’s caregiver.
Stop the election lies!
Can’t we come together to pass an immigration law that welcomes those who will build a strong, compassionate America?
Sara Busey,
Polson