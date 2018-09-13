In the Missoulian's guest opinion for Sept. 7, some panic-stricken believers urge us to "Rise for Climate" and go marching in protest. Here's a better suggestion: Use your energy to plant some trees.
Many geologists are complaining about being left out of the climate debate. They say earth is in a CO2-starved state. Somehow the environment has thrived without human intervention. CO2 is a fertilizer.
Emissions reduction efforts are always directed at fossil fuels. These sources are producing cheap energy, which now supplies 86 percent of the world's energy and is keeping 7.5 billion of us from starving in the dark.
Donald Trump pulled us out of the Paris Climate Agreement because someone decided to read it! So did I — it's a farce. Except for a 26 percent reduction of emissions from the U.S., no other country made a serious commitment. At the Paris Conference, John Kerry said, "If we somehow eliminated all our domestic greenhouse gas emissions, guess what? That still wouldn’t be enough to offset the carbon pollution from the rest of the world."
Start reducing CO2 by extinguishing the 6,000 coal-seam fires burning worldwide. The University of Alaska at Fairbanks calls them a global catastrophe. (Whew! 200 words isn't enough.)
Dale Ferguson,
Polson