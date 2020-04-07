Stop publicizing governor's orders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I realize our termed-out governor has to make a press release every day to help with his campaign for senator in November but his last effort, abolishing the legal rights of property owners to evict deadbeats or suspend the rights of utility companies to collect their fees, does border on the edge of what he dreams is his power.

I gave up my law license when the bar association gave me my 50-year key, but his powers in this pandemic are still limited to true examples of real effects of real illness.

Please stop giving this clown free ink in the press. The quicker we see him in the private sector, the better we will like it. His efforts to run for president were part of his election strategy, so quit pandering to him. Make him pay for his ink, just like the rest of these politicians.

Warren Little,

Missoula

