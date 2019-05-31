Theodore Roosevelt established the National Bison Range in 1908 to provide "a permanent national bison range for the herd of bison." The North American bison has been an animal of spiritual importance and a symbol of cultural heritage for centuries.
However, if our national mammal migrates outside of Yellowstone National Park, they're treated much less like an iconic symbol of American heritage and more like a nuisance.
Killing or harming a bald eagle, our national bird, carries maximum penalties of $100,000 in fines and up to one year in prison. So why are nearly 1,500 bison brutally slaughtered every winter?
Our government officials, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Gov. Steve Bullock, allow this killing to occur, instead of allowing bison to roam free as they did for nearly all of history. Not allowing bison to migrate north of Yellowstone National Park is culturally absurd, inherently dangerous, economically hindering and environmentally irresponsible.
Natalie Crane,
Bozeman