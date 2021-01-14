 Skip to main content
'Stop steal' of US democracy

Stop the steal indeed!

Stop the theft of American democracy. Cancel, yes cancel, the mindset of Theresa Manzella and Brad Tschida that dwells in the cesspool of hate and blame.

It is as if their "loyalty" to Donald Trump is but a last-ditch effort to garner what was once known as the "Presidential Medal of Freedom" but which has been rebranded by this president as the Rush Limbaugh, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes Medal commemorating their unwavering commitment to xenophobia and sycophancy.

John Grant,

Hamilton

