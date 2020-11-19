 Skip to main content
Stop throwing gas on pandemic fire

One of the best analogies I’ve heard is the comparison of the COVID pandemic to a wildfire. Nobody knows how long it will rage, where it will spread, why some acres are spared and others are not. Predictions can be made using forest science on fire behavior, but there are unpredictable factors involved.

Now imagine that those brave men and women fighting on the fire lines are not only having to fight the fire for months on end, but are also dealing with random people throwing buckets of kerosene at the edges of the fire. Imagine their frustration at trying to convince them to stop, only to have them assert that it is their right.

These are the same people denying the seriousness of this pandemic and refusing to wear a mask, socially distance and wash their hands. Perhaps they can’t feel the heat, perhaps they even deny there is a fire, but be assured Montana is in trouble.

It’s going to take all of us to put it out. Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands.

April Potter,

Missoula

