Stop trapping in high-rec areas

On ABC Fox, July 29, Fish, Wildlife and Parks Regional Supervisor Randy Arnold, made the absolutely false claim, "There are no public lands in the Missoula area where trapping is allowed."

Arnold’s statement was in response to the Public Safety and Rewilding Campaign proposal to make certain recreation areas off-limits to traps and snares around Missoula. A coalition led by Footloose Montana, including WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project, the Mountain Lion Foundation and the Humane Society of Western Montana, submitted the proposal to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for their Aug. 13 meeting.

Trapping is legal outside Missoula city limits with a few exceptions and anywhere along waterways, even in fishing access areas where traps can be set up to the high-water mark, if one-third submerged when set.

The Public Safety and Rewilding Campaign proposal is for high recreation areas where traps catch whatever animal has the bad luck to step in one, from deer to osprey to our dogs.

Trapper Mike Dey has trapped thousands of muskrats and beaver for more than 70 years along the Bitterroot in the Missoula area. Dogs are injured and killed in traps. It’s time for FWP officials to be truthful about trapping.

Connie Poten,

Missoula

