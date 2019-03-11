I am troubled by this new negative trash-talking of winter. Historically and traditionally, we talk of winter because it's fun. But we do not make it such a negative story. We don't complain. We chat and connect in positive community-building ways. This is the tradition and great beauty of our winter culture here in Montana.
It's frustrating to hear the new litany of negative talk about winter. It doesn't help anyone when the media creates or supports it. I ask you as a journalist, please be more positive with your adjectives ("dirty deeds" is totally inappropriate).
We depend on cold temperatures and snow in Montana for the health of trees, forests, wildlife habitats, animal communities, water systems and also for healthy, strong Montanans. We love winter. We love living in this ecosystem (trust me, we all need the sub-zero temperatures we've traditionally seen in January and February).
I would love to see your paper write a story on this storm about how people have helped each other, neighbors helping neighbors. I know from experience that this is good for the community. I've see the camaraderie, the sense of pride on all our faces. We all walk away happier people.
Lori Skyrud,
Missoula