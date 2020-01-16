President Trump is responsible for the deaths of 176 people on the airliner shot down in Iran.
He started this fiasco when he assassinated 10 people in Baghdad. Why did he do it? So he could start a war in Iran and get re-elected (just like he said Barack Obama would do in 2011).
We need to get rid of this stupid SOB, or at least stop him from starting wars. One thing that might help is to shut down the 16 bases where we have thousands of troops occupying the Middle East.
Rod Hand,
Bonner