Store employees need to wear masks

Today, my husband and I made our first foray into a retail store since the lockdown began. We were well inside Bob Ward’s before we noticed that none of the employees were wearing masks. Masks were for sale at the front of the store, but apparently Bob Wards didn’t feel the need to have their own employees wear them.

This is an upsetting breach of safety, both for the customers who come in and for the employees themselves. It shows that Bob Ward’s doesn’t care about anyone.

Costco has it right, however. Masks are required for everyone and are offered at the front of the store if you don’t have one. By protecting staff and customers, they show compassion and a sincere hope that everyone will stay well and keep coming in.

The June 16 commentary from the LA Times made an interesting point. They recommended that businesses be given a safety rating that’s available to the public.

I’d settle for a sign on the store’s door that reads: “Our employees are not required to wear masks.” Then I can go somewhere else to spend my money, a store that has respect for its employees and its customers.

Karen Somerset,

Missoula

