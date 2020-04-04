Store workers essential to keep people supplied

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a recent Missoulian story (March 29), Emma Meredith asks, “Am I essential?” I would argue her work at Rattlesnake Market and Café renders her “absolutely essential” and courageous.

Workers at grocery, warehouse stores, convenience stores are absolutely necessary for keeping us supplied with what we need to keep on living. Hoarding toilet paper is moronic. A few extra (few!) cans of beans is not.

In our country, after decades of brainwashing by our capitalist masters, we have swallowed the idea that certain types of work have an intrinsically greater value than others.

So, political leaders, big business people, entertainers, artist and athletes are thought by some to be loftier than working people.

Such nonsensical thinking may have led in part to our present dilemma.

These “important” types having extravagant lifestyles and out-of-whack disposable incomes have been jetting, cruise shipping, and RVing all over the globe and, as a result, have contributed in bringing this pandemic to our shores.