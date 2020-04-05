Stores should use curbside pickup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I wonder why the grocery stories don’t close to in-person shopping and do strictly curbside pickup.

During this time of social distancing, it is difficult for cashiers to maintain six feet of distance from the person in the checkout line. This would facilitate that and give them a better chance to remain healthy. This would also allow them to easily implement a rationing system so that no one shopper could purchase more than X of a certain product, such as toilet paper.

I understand that it might be hard for a cashier to tell a belligerent shopper they cannot purchase more than four (example) rolls of toilet paper. It would be much easier simply to only put four rolls in their bag and charge them accordingly.

I have heard of a store that does not sell toilet paper through the major checkout; customers must go to customer service, where they are sold “one” roll of toilet paper. Of course, this too puts the burden on the customer service Rfp.

Rather than being exposed to hundreds of shoppers, some belligerent, store employees could pick, bag and deliver orders to the curbside. This would benefit everyone but the hoarders.

Kate Laney,