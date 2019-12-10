Missoula City Councilors:
I just received a postcard notifying me that you intend to slap a new tax on my home, to the tune of $50.52 a year, to fund a “storm water utility.”
Inasmuch as there are no storm drains I am aware of within a half-mile of my home, and you are not proposing to build any, one can look at this as nothing other than yet another attempt by the City of Missoula to raid my wallet.
When piled on top of the Park District, which charges me $110/year, the Road District, which charges me $205/year, the Fort Missoula Park bond at $70.90, the Water Quality District at $17.30 (why can’t they make sure that storm water meets standards?), $5 for Pineview Park, and of course, $1,516.10 to the city General Fund (which really ought to be more than enough to cover all these other things), it becomes apparent that I now pay more to just the City of Missoula, than I paid in total property taxes when I first bought my house. Congratulations!
This is another excuse to extract more money from us, and I have no doubt that you will approve it, as that is what you folks do.
Michael A. Bennett,
Missoula