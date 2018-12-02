During the midterm elections, the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act passed, and all of its glory seemed to get lost in the competing political ads.
The story of the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act is incredible, and I wanted to take a second to not let that go unnoticed.
First, Lucky Mining came into the Yellowstone Gateway or Paradise Valley to set up 69 test sites to find gold in the wilderness area. Once they were able to find gold, they planned to stake a mining claim on the area and continue to mine for the upcoming decades.
The community in Gardner, Montana, stood up instantly and created a coalition against Lucky Mining. For a small community just outside of Yellowstone, they thrive on tourism. The community knew what would happen to their livelihood if a valley of blinking lights and destruction would do for tourists seeking Yellowstone and their town as their destination.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte both introduced the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act in the Senate and House. The legislation sought to protect the Paradise Valley from any mining claims permanently. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines refused to support the bill. Yet Tester pushed the bill for Montanans. Thank you.
Adrianne Forrestor,
Great Falls