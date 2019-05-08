A random act of kindness:
On May 2, as I pushed my shopping cart across the parking lot at Lolo Market, a young woman hailed me, stopped me and held up a pretty little six-pack of baby pansy plants.
”I want to buy these for you,” she said. Really dumbfounded, I could only say, “Why”? She answered in words to the effect that she had missed May Day but she just wanted to do this for me.
I am 83 years old. Perhaps I looked a little frazzled. Beside my grocery stops, I’d had errands to run for my husband who is no longer driving, and I still needed to stop to pump gas and for mail. Then there was to be stowing groceries and fixing dinner.
Maybe I looked tired and down-hearted. Maybe I had smiled at her as I left the store, as I often do. Or maybe it was completely random kindness, for secret reasons of her own. I know the pansies made the rest of my journey that day brighter and easier.
Whoever or wherever she is, I'd love to be able to thank her again and tell her I'll be trying to find a chance to pay it forward.
Sally Wheaton,
Lolo