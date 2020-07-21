Strangers helped save daughter's life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the amazing people of Missoula, I thank you. My daughter Julia was unfortunately hit by a car on Higgins while riding her bike. She was drug down the block before the car stopped.

I have spoken with rescue workers who arrived on scene, and had it not been for the love of some beautiful people who ran to lift the Suburban off her, she would not be here today. You see, she was choking — stuck under the car, and rescue personnel were en route, but the people on the street came to her immediate care.

I have no words. I humbly thank you all. Your actions represent the best of us, and when I think of what you did, I am filled with such gratitude that the tears just flow. I don’t know who any of you are, but forever I thank each of you for your generosity, kindness and love. It’s what our world needs.

Chris Johnson,

Missoula

