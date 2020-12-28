Strangers helped shovel sidewalks

It was 20 degrees this morning when I went out to clear snow from my driveway and corner lot sidewalk. I had not even made one pass on the sidewalk when a young woman with a wide shovel and an even bigger smile approached me and asked if she could take care of the shoveling. I was shocked, but I told her I really appreciated her offer. Then her partner crossed the street with a leaf blower, and in about 15 minutes the sidewalk and double-wide driveway were cleaned.