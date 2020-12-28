Strangers helped shovel sidewalks

It was 20 degrees this morning when I went out to clear snow from my driveway and corner lot sidewalk. I had not even made one pass on the sidewalk when a young woman with a wide shovel and an even bigger smile approached me and asked if she could take care of the shoveling. I was shocked, but I told her I really appreciated her offer. Then her partner crossed the street with a leaf blower, and in about 15 minutes the sidewalk and double-wide driveway were cleaned.
What a wonderful way to start my day! These total strangers were just out looking for a chance to do good deeds. What a special holiday gift. I will pay it forward. Thanks to these folks and all who perform caring acts in these times when there is so much bad news and division. Merry Christmas and happy 2021 to all!
Caroline Pickolick,
Missoula