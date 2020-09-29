 Skip to main content
Strangling Missoula with more taxes

I just read about the latest in a long line of proposed taxes. This one spends more money on our bus system.

I’ve seen the buses on the road. Rarely do I see more than one or two people on the bus. That doesn’t seem like a cost- or climate-effective system.

But hey, Missoulians, it’s only another $10/month on the average-priced home. We are one of the highest-taxes counties in Montana and I’m tired of the “it’s only” increases. I’m only moving to Ravalli with lots of others. Good luck keeping your housing affordable while you strangle the homeowners and businesses in taxes.

Chris Jones,

Missoula

