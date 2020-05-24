Street lights should not invade homes

New street lights in Missoula are greatly needed. I just hope the city is going to abide by its own light pollution and annoyance laws.
We have a street light right in front of our house and have been annoyed by the light shining through our whole front yard and well into our enclosed front porch room. The street light should light only the public street and sidewalk.
Andrew Spofford,
Missoula
