Street lights should not invade homes

Street lights should not invade homes

{{featured_button_text}}

New street lights in Missoula are greatly needed. I just hope the city is going to abide by its own light pollution and annoyance laws.

We have a street light right in front of our house and have been annoyed by the light shining through our whole front yard and well into our enclosed front porch room. The street light should light only the public street and sidewalk.

Andrew Spofford,

Missoula

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News