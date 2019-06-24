Head of Public Works Jeremy Keene: Thank you, thank you, thank you!
This spring I contacted you regarding potholes and rough streets accessing our street at Crestview Lane. You had assistant Brian Hensel call and visit me, and we did a ride-along to view the concerns I had. Hensel informed me that extensive repairs would be too expensive, but better, extensive repair of the potholes could be made.
Last week, your street repair team made those repairs and the work is splendid. Thank you again. Please extend my grateful thanks to Hensel and the "worker" street repair team. Your prompt attention is very much appreciated by me, and I'm sure by many of my neighbors.
I would like to call your attention to one other issue caused by questionable city planning. At the lower end of Norman's Lane, the city approved a 37-unit apartment complex without adequate on-site parking. Occupants are now parking on both sides of Norman's Lane. In winter, when snow is plowed against the curbs, a hazard will occur as fire and ambulance vehicles may not be able to pass through the narrowed lane. Restricting parking to one side of the street only would return Norman' Lane to a two-lane street.
Jay Gore,
Missoula