Streets in poor condition get people out of cars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county and city both have road departments to make it easier and faster for you to get from here to there. But there are also people being paid to get you out of your cars by promoting mass transit, bikes and plain old walking. What? So why the proposed two cents a gallon gas tax increase if the plan is to get autos off the street? No streets equals no cars.

A city councilor said the gas tax would only amount to $10.76 per year with a car getting 25 miles per gallon and being driven 13,400 miles per year. I'd bet most vehicles get less than 25 miles per gallon but there is more to the equation. You have to factor in all the idle time on busy streets, stop signs and stop lights.

Remember too that this is Montana, where there is winter. You know, when cars are idled to get warm or defrost windows. Just think of all that engine running time and all the gas being used. Is that two cents per gallon starting to add up? Must be the same new city/county math that was supposed to make the Sleepy Inn motel purchase and the soon-to-be-underwater $800,000 West Broadway Island palatable to the local residents. The ones who are actually furnishing the greater part of the funds.

The bicycling folks should vote against the tax. Without cars it would be safer for them to travel the local highways and byways.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0