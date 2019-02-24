Thank goodness the Missoulian is getting the facts out on the South Avenue Bridge project! We're sure not getting them from the county.
We now know the true story on costs and process, that a South Avenue Bridge is clearly the best option from tax and environmental standpoints.
We now know Dave Strohmaier opposed the South Avenue Bridge in 2016, without reading the 2013 Maclay Bridge report or discussing it with agency experts and the county engineer. He did not check tax implications or county "payback" clauses even though the county signed an October 2014 Project Agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation with an explicit payback required if the board doesn't build a South Avenue Bridge. He accepted without question the Maclay Bridge Alliance's two reports done by paid engineers unlicensed in Montana. These were found heavily flawed by the county engineer.
Strohmaier puts his thumb on the scale to favor a vocal group of his supporters over other county citizens. The $1 million payback and county property tax increases for a $12.5 million to $14 million rehab of an old bridge don't seem to matter. He's not straight with us and shows traits not wanted or needed as a commissioner.
Michael Burnside,
Missoula