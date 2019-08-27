In what can only be an attempt at delaying the process in the hope it will end in the resolution he and the Maclay Bridge Alliance have always sought, Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is again demanding answers to what are supposedly his questions surrounding the environmental assessment for the construction of the new bridge at South Avenue.
The questions mirror the talking points of Maclay Bridge Alliance, a small cadre of Strohmaier’s large campaign contributors. These are questions he now asks for the fourth time, having had them concisely answered three times already. Though he has no letters behind his name indicating he has formal knowledge of the bridge construction or highway/transportation processes, he evidently feels qualified to question those who do. Tiresome for them, surely.
Missoula taxpayers need remember only one thing: Strohmaier is playing with your property taxes. If he successfully thwarts the bridge project, we will all get to pay back over a million dollars for studies to date and whatever major rehab of the old bridge is necessary, versus having a new, safe, federally funded bridge built at South Avenue.
Catering to a select few at the expense of the majority? How much longer is his term?
Chuck Beagle,
Missoula