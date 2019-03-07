Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier should be investigated for possible ethics rules violations. He took an oath to "defend the Constitution of the U.S., the Constitution of the State of Montana, and carry out his duties with fidelity." Those ideals and perhaps others have been discarded for political or other reasons, as he has become the voice of Maclay Bridge special interests.
Plans to replace Maclay Bridge with a South Avenue Bridge have existed since 1994, when the county completed studies of alternatives only to have funding disappear. The record shows at least six commissioners prior to Strohmaier unanimously signed off on stacks of documents, went through every step, jumped through all the hoops to placate opposition. The bridge project again slowly, deliberately progressed until Strohmaier engineered an abrupt halt with vague explanation.
If he succeeds in killing the project, county taxpayers must repay the state and feds a million dollars and would still have a decrepit, dangerous single-lane bridge.
Strohmaier should be called to explain, under oath, his relationships with bridge opponents and his ongoing attempt to undermine the project.
With political misconduct at every level these days, Missoula County taxpayers need assurance it's not happening here.
Jim Akers,
Missoula