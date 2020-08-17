Strong democracy must be dynamic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Change seekers have been referred to as “the far left that hates our country” (Don Kaltschmidt, Aug.7). This is untrue for many on our streets. Democracy must remain dynamic to remain strong. The habits of “we the people” recognize this need with 27 constitutional amendments since 1790.

Change is often slow. We are a better union for having abolished slavery (1865); given the vote to all races (1870) and genders (1920); and reduced discrimination due to poll taxes (1964).

Many today are denied key constitutional rights. Amendment Six states “the accused shall have the right to a speedy and public trial” and will “have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.” The U.S. has 2.3 million incarcerated individuals; 80% cannot afford a private lawyer. Public defenders often lack time for a meaningful defense. Long delays for trials exist.

Many — given our race, gender, ethnicity, education and location — suffer little injustice. Others are less fortunate. Continuing as a “people” to rectify the misuse and abuse of power will determine our future.