Is Missoula gearing up to be the next Lake Como? With all its secrets drowned in the Bitterroot, Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers? All that power being generated from the poisonous waters of the new Lake Missoula? How deep will that water have to be to hide it all?
It sounds ridiculous until you step back and look what's happening. And I mean really look at the jail system, the medical community and our current government with nothing but figureheads.
Who is willing to insure this place? Who's willing to back a $43 million park and a removable bridge? Where is our future heading? Is it in anticipation of an explosion from a national park? People being systematically separated from family, friends so they won't be missed so much? I've watched it, I've seen it, I've been part of it. The world is calling for a population control, with no wars; is this the possible answer? Science fiction or inevitable reality?
The big picture is we're all stuck here. This is our prison planet now.
Cory Selk,
Missoula