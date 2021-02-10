Students aren't 'kids'

There have been a few letters submitted to the Missoulian recently referring to college students and their age group as “kids”. In addition, there have been assertions that drinking alcohol, bouts of loneliness, and depression should preclude a student from their Second Amendment right.

Many of these “kids” enjoy all the stresses and privileges of adulthood, as much as the rest of us. It's time to stop with the patronizing language and treat these students as adults. These so called “kids” fight your wars, watch your actual kids on date nights, and run your businesses.

These adults are full fledged citizens, not children who need to be coddled and “supervised”, as Bonnie Farrington suggests in her ”Doom” letter to the Missoulian.

Liz Ametsbichler, in her letter, paints college as a depression riddled hellscape. She asserts the right not be scared trumps your actual constitutional right. She also perpetuates the “students = fragile” narrative.